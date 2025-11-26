Lauer Wealth LLC Purchases 5,180 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,405,000 after buying an additional 2,617,925 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

