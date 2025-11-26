Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Strategy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Strategy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.06. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.