Analyzing Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NASB Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out -73.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial 15.19% 6.42% 0.91% Flushing Financial -6.93% 4.98% 0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial $168.58 million 1.54 $28.26 million $3.70 9.73 Flushing Financial $160.34 million 3.44 -$31.33 million ($1.19) -13.74

This table compares NASB Financial and Flushing Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NASB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NASB Financial and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flushing Financial 1 0 0 1 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NASB Financial beats Flushing Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial



NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Flushing Financial



Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

