Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,622 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BABA opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BABA
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Dividend King?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.