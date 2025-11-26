GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) were up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.37 and last traded at GBX 7.29. Approximately 3,385,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,610,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

