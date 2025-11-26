Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $29.48 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Casella Waste Systems worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,165,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 334,790 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 617.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 205,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 177,093 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 450,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,368 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,322,000 after purchasing an additional 163,363 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

