Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Talen Energy worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Talen Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Talen Energy by 75.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

TLN opened at $378.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.08 and a 1-year high of $451.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

