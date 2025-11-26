GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GFL. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

