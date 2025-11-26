Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,669,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,479,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

