Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $555.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.40. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $612.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.