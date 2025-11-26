Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after purchasing an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after buying an additional 821,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $2,097,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,368,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425,874.29. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,860,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 221,544 shares of company stock worth $21,863,969 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.89, a P/E/G ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $147.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $508.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

