The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 15th

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Estee Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,521 shares of company stock worth $1,770,602. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

