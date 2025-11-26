Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $16.25. Oscar Health shares last traded at $16.6650, with a volume of 18,156,879 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,999.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,529.96. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.