Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 31. Approximately 11,443,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 2,515,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Stock Down 18.4%

About Evoke

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.45. The firm has a market cap of £137.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.