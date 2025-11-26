Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Labcorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Labcorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 74,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Labcorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 210,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $269.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $293.72.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LH

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.