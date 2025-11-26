Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 951.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock valued at $695,289 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

