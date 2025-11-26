Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPYG opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.