Viawealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Viawealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,299 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 609,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.