XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 124.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.12. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

