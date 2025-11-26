XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.17 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

