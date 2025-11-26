Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 12,216 TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 75.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,687.12. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

