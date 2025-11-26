Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 807,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.