Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 3,018 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

