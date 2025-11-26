Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 35,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,669,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Shares of MDT opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

