Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,518,000 after buying an additional 305,182 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,832 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 94.7% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 571,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,845,000 after purchasing an additional 278,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

