Swiss National Bank Has $32.58 Million Stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Rogers Communication worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 57.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communication in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,885,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,143,000 after buying an additional 674,807 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 71.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communication alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.