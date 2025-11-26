Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.