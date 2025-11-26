RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

