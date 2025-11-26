DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.52.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

