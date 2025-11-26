Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $160.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

