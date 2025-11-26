Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $407.50 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $427.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.15. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

In related news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

