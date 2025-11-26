Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,477 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 240.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.