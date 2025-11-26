Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 94.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $296.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.71.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

