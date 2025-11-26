XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of XPO worth $28,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in XPO by 46.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on XPO in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.52.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

