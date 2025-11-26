TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys New Holdings in StealthGas, Inc. $GASS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StealthGas by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in StealthGas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.73. StealthGas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.20.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 35.16%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GASS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

