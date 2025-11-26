Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $609.83 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77,973 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $609,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its position in shares of Visa by 43.8% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $334.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $609.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

