J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,344,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $228.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

