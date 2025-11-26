Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Invests $5.50 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,813,447 shares of company stock worth $254,191,554. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $179.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

