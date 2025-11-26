TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,916,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,799,783,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,212,425,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $891,975,000 after purchasing an additional 353,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

