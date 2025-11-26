Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 70,347 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 6,651.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,383,065 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,197,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,655,000 after acquiring an additional 330,290 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 823,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,711,000 after acquiring an additional 122,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $109,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,350.26. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 452,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,909.68. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

