McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 73,178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,403 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $91,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $890.30 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $891.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $795.76 and its 200-day moving average is $737.48.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of McKesson from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

