Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 11,500 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $375.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

