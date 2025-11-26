Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Position Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 14,620.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

