Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.21.

Shares of ADSK opened at $294.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

