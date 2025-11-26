XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 121,700 Gold Fields Limited $GFI

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

