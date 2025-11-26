GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.20 and last traded at $153.9520, with a volume of 76538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.55.

Several research firms have commented on WGS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.22 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.22%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $1,275,556.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,789.66. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $452,840.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,469.85. This trade represents a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,153 shares of company stock worth $2,123,584 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

