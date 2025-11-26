XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.14.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $121.94 and a one year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

