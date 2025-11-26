Viawealth LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Viawealth LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Viawealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,836,000 after buying an additional 352,687 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 131.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FTLS opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.