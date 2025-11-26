Comparing Heritage Distilling (IPST) and The Competition

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Heritage Distilling Competitors 157.96% 5.66% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 405 1547 1515 62 2.35

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Distilling and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Heritage Distilling’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.28 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.30

Heritage Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heritage Distilling rivals beat Heritage Distilling on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

