Head to Head Analysis: Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Bay Commercial Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 22.60% 9.68% 1.08% Bay Commercial Bank 16.51% 7.04% 0.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $1.17 billion 2.69 $230.13 million $2.05 12.36 Bay Commercial Bank $138.09 million 2.33 $23.61 million $2.10 14.07

This table compares First Hawaiian and Bay Commercial Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Commercial Bank. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Commercial Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bay Commercial Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bay Commercial Bank pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bay Commercial Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Commercial Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian and Bay Commercial Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 7 0 1 1.91 Bay Commercial Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Bay Commercial Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Bay Commercial Bank.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Bay Commercial Bank on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Bay Commercial Bank

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.